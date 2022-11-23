‘A blessing:’ More than 300 meals delivered to Eatonville community in drive-thru event

EATONVILLE, Fla. – Community and church leaders in Eatonville banded together Wednesday to help feed their fellow neighbors in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Since we (had a) storm, hurricane, I am quite sure a lot of people have no place to cook, no place to have no holiday,” Kim Middleton said. “So I am going to give back to community.”

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | Labor shortages force 2 Orlando restaurants to close up shop | Become a News 6 Insider]

Middleton owns Kookin’ with Kim, a restaurant in Eatonville, and is also the one that helped organize and prepare the meals given out during the “Feed the People” drive-thru event.

Church members and the Gamma Delta Chapter of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc. also chipped in to help get results as cars lined up at St. Lawrence Church Wednesday to receive meals ahead of the holiday.

More than 300 meals were served and every driver News 6 spoke to said the event speaks to the heart of Eatonville.

“This is a blessing, man. The reason why I say it’s a blessing man is because people needs some help some time, you know we all need help because everybody can’t afford to have a good dinner,” Charlie Anderson said.

Councilwoman Wanda Randolph agreed, adding the work done at the event is a tradition in the Eatonville community.

“The church has been the foundation of the town of Eatonville from the beginning in 1881, which the town started in 1887, so we just basically carrying out the legacy, the mission of the church,” Randolph said.

Going forward, organizers said they hope this event will act as an example of how serving the community can help make a difference.

“We’re just trying our best to put happy faces on all families,” Randolph said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: