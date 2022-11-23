Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say

A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to the hospital following the shooting, though deputies didn’t provide any information about his condition.

No information has been released about a potential suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

