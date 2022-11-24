Free Thanksgiving meals provided at Midway Safe Harbor Center in Sanford

Families in the Sanford area picked up free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday night at the Midway Safe Harbor Center.

The event was hosted by Morgan & Morgan and University of Central Florida basketball player C.J. Walker.

Several people who stopped by were still recovering from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and they received a meal to help out during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We had just lost our vehicle from the hurricanes, but that’s a huge thing, and to not have to think of one last thing like groceries, it’s huge,” Sanford resident Ciara Santiago told News 6.

This is the second year the free meal event has been hosted, and Event Coordinator Marcus Robinson said it’s helped a lot of people.

“We had a family come in that was so thankful,” he said. “(They were) not going to have Thanksgiving. They had their Thanksgiving early because of this event, and that’s a win for this event, to hear that we actually gave that family seconds and thirds to go home, eat tonight, warm it up again and have Thanksgiving tomorrow.”

