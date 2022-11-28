Amber Alert issued in Duval County for missing 7-year-old girl

Amber Alert issued in Duval County for missing 7-year-old Kaitlyn La Rocca (left). Rocca is believed to be with 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer (right).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help Sunday night to locate a missing 7-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 26-year-old woman according to our partners at WJXT in Jacksonville.

An amber alert was issued shortly before 9:30 p.m. for Kaitlyn La Rocca, 7, who is believed to be in the custody of 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer. Both individuals were last seen Saturday, November 26 around 4:30 p.m. near Los Santos Way.

Police did not specify how the two are related.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, or that could lead to their whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.

#Update: An Amber Alert has been issued by the @fdlepio for 7-year-old Kaitlyn La Rocca. If you have information that could lead to her whereabouts, please call #JSO at 630-0500 or 911. https://t.co/wipV6AnANc — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 28, 2022

