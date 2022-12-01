Tacos & Treats Throwdown: Food festival brings endless varieties to Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Tacos and treats are being served up Saturday in Melbourne.

The second annual 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown festival is being held at Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live music, a craft fair marketplace and other activities, such as axe throwing and face painting. The performance schedule includes three acts:

Smashing Pixies from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Coastal Breed from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More Than Venus from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The taco vendors include:

Tacos De Carne Estrada

Myah’s Yum Yums

Omg Tacos Over The Border

Soul Sushi 9

East Coast Tacos

Lets Taco Bout Birria

Indian River Smokehouse

Bangkok Style Thai Food

Machos Munchies

Bowls for Tu

Alex’s Fresh Kitchen

Pho Wheels

Fish Bellies

Allan’s Jerk Shack

Sizzlin’ Smoke

Haley’s Smokehouse

FuiYo Mexicana

Notorious P.I.G

Taqueria Mi Rancho

East Coast Shuckers

Phattychow

Bubbakoos Burritos

4th Street Fillin Station

Comer Fuego

El Heredero

The Shermanator Fried Kitchen

Maya’s Merienda & Asian Street Food

Mexi Cocina Mobile Kitchen

Five Buck Lunch Truck

General admission tickets are $7 per person and children 10 and younger can enter for free.

Parking is free and there will be three general parking areas near the pavilion where the event is taking place.

For more information, click here.

