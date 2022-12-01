Tacos & Treats Throwdown: Food festival brings endless varieties to Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Tacos and treats are being served up Saturday in Melbourne.
The second annual 321: Tacos & Treats Throwdown festival is being held at Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be live music, a craft fair marketplace and other activities, such as axe throwing and face painting. The performance schedule includes three acts:
- Smashing Pixies from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Coastal Breed from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- More Than Venus from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The taco vendors include:
- Tacos De Carne Estrada
- Myah’s Yum Yums
- Omg Tacos Over The Border
- Soul Sushi 9
- East Coast Tacos
- Lets Taco Bout Birria
- Indian River Smokehouse
- Bangkok Style Thai Food
- Machos Munchies
- Bowls for Tu
- Alex’s Fresh Kitchen
- Pho Wheels
- Fish Bellies
- Allan’s Jerk Shack
- Sizzlin’ Smoke
- Haley’s Smokehouse
- FuiYo Mexicana
- Notorious P.I.G
- Taqueria Mi Rancho
- East Coast Shuckers
- Phattychow
- Bubbakoos Burritos
- 4th Street Fillin Station
- Comer Fuego
- El Heredero
- The Shermanator Fried Kitchen
- Maya’s Merienda & Asian Street Food
- Mexi Cocina Mobile Kitchen
- Five Buck Lunch Truck
General admission tickets are $7 per person and children 10 and younger can enter for free.
Parking is free and there will be three general parking areas near the pavilion where the event is taking place.
