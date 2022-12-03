Flagler County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen leaving a high school, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Alayna Whalen was last seen Friday, Dec. 2, leaving Matanzas High School, deputies said Saturday.

[TRENDING: 2 dead in massive blaze that ignited fireworks inside Orange County warehouse | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back over report about Disney’s Reedy Creek | Become a News 6 Insider]

Whalen has blonde hair and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a zip-up jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those who see Alyana or know of her whereabouts are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (386) 313-4911 and mention case No. 22-109401.

Alayna Whalen, 15 (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: