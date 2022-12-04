75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire damages home in Palm Coast’s R section, fire department says

No injuries reported in the fire

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Palm Coast, Flagler County, Fire
Palm Coast Fire Department on the scene of a house fire in the Lehigh Woods neighborhood. (Palm Coast Fire Deptartment)

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Palm Coast Fire Department responded to a fire in the “R” section – or Lehigh Woods community – on Saturday evening, according to PCFD’s Facebook page.

The fire department said it responded to the home around 8:41 p.m. and found black smoke coming from the eves and also rolling out from the garage.

[TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire | 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the post, crews located “heavy fire” in the master bedroom at the rear of the home and were able to quickly contain the fire.

Palm Coast Fire Department on the scene of a house fire in the Lehigh Woods neighborhood. (Palm Coast Fire Deptartment)

The department said that the fire was referred to the state’s fire marshal’s office for further investigation.

No injuries were reported and the home was returned to the resident, PCFD said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email