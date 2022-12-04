Fire damages home in Palm Coast’s R section, fire department says

Palm Coast Fire Department on the scene of a house fire in the Lehigh Woods neighborhood.

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Palm Coast Fire Department responded to a fire in the “R” section – or Lehigh Woods community – on Saturday evening, according to PCFD’s Facebook page.

The fire department said it responded to the home around 8:41 p.m. and found black smoke coming from the eves and also rolling out from the garage.

According to the post, crews located “heavy fire” in the master bedroom at the rear of the home and were able to quickly contain the fire.

Palm Coast Fire Department on the scene of a house fire in the Lehigh Woods neighborhood. (Palm Coast Fire Deptartment)

The department said that the fire was referred to the state’s fire marshal’s office for further investigation.

No injuries were reported and the home was returned to the resident, PCFD said.

