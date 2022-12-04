Florida’s director of emergency management outlines hurricane recovery, federal assistance

Hurricane season is officially over, but the impacts from Ian and Nicole will linger for years to come. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the recovery process and the additional federal assistance on the way for Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is officially over, but the impacts from Ian and Nicole will linger for years to come.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the recovery process and the additional federal assistance on the way for Central Florida.

[TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire | 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Federal funding from FEMA is a stopgap,” Guthrie stressed. “It is not insurance. It is not going to make you whole. I don’t want people to think they’re going to get a huge check from FEMA that’s going to make them whole and going to repair all of their seawalls.”

Guthrie said ten counties were requested to receive public assistance to help with Hurricane Nicole damage, six of which include individual assistance. Brevard, Volusia and Flagler counties were all included in the request.

“Once we get the individual assistance, we want people to sign up,” Guthrie said. “Even if you signed up for Hurricane Ian, you need to sign up for Hurricane Nicole. You may be eligible for the same amounts of money in both disasters.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: