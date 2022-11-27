74º

Outgoing US Rep Stephanie Murphy reflects on time in Congress

Justin Warmoth hears from retiring representative

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

After serving three terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) decided to retire this year to spend more time with her family. Anchor Justin Warmoth sat down with Murphy on “The Weekly” to reflect on her time in Washington.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After serving three terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) decided to retire this year to spend more time with her family.

Murphy burst onto the political scene in 2016 when she ousted 12-term Republican John Mica to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. She also made history by becoming the first Vietnamese American woman elected to Congress.

Her national profile has grown ever since, especially after being selected to serve on the House Committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m proud of our Congress in this country because we are a citizen Congress,” Murphy said. “It’s about average people getting an opportunity to represent their community. To the Central Florida community, I just have to say a heartfelt thank you. Thank you for allowing me to serve you. It’s been the opportunity of my life.”

Republican Cory Mills defeated his Democratic opponent by 17 points in this year’s midterm election to be the new representative for Florida’s 7th district, which expanded into GOP-leaning Volusia County after redistricting.

