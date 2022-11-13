The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election

News 6 political expert Jim Clark sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the historic midterm election and the fallout for Florida Democrats.

ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.

News 6 political expert Jim Clark sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the historic election and the fallout for Florida Democrats.

“It was an unbelievable performance by DeSantis, but also a disastrous night for the Democrats statewide,” Clark said. “You have to go back to 1916 to see a performance this bad by the Democratic Party.”

DeSantis won by fewer than 33,000 votes during his first run for governor in 2018. After flipping eight counties -- including former Democratic stronghold Miami-Dade -- he won his reelection bid by a whopping 1.5 million votes.

Florida’s lopsided midterm, though, was one of the few bright spots for Republicans who were anticipating a “red wave” across the country this year.

“The rest of the country was pretty divided, and this is excellent news for the Democrats,” Clark said. “Parties in power usually lose a number of seats in off-year elections.”

