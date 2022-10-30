The Weekly: Orange County elections supervisor talks Nov. 8 midterms

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain how the ballot-counting process works in Florida, what voters need to know before heading to the ballot box, and how pandemic changed the way people vote.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians have already cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election.

From debunking election-related myths to implementing Florida’s new laws focused on making the voting process more transparent, elections officials have been working hard to make sure things go smoothly on Nov. 8.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain how the ballot-counting process works in Florida, what voters need to know before heading to the ballot box, and how pandemic changed the way people vote.

“In Florida, we have flipped how voters vote,” Cowles said. “Vote-by-mail is now number one, early voting is number two and going to the polling place on election day is number three.”

