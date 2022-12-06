77º

Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic, Brevard firefighters say

Body found in area of 2500 N. A1A

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean near Indialantic Tuesday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Crews said they were called to the area of 2500 N. A1A around 2:37 p.m. for reports of something floating in the water.

Firefighters said they confirmed it was a body and pulled it from the water. Crews did not provide any information about the person’s identity.

The death is now being investigated by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

