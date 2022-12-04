Brevard Public Schools to hold special meeting on superintendent’s resignation

Superintendent Mark Mullins on Tuesday agreed to step down as head of Brevard Public Schools during a contentious meeting of the new Brevard County School Board.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County School Board will hold a special meeting Monday to vote on approving the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins.

Last month, Mullins agreed to step down and enter negotiations for “a mutually agreeable separation agreement,” he said during the school board meeting on Nov. 22.

[TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire | 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

This comes after newly-elected school board Vice Chair Megan Wright raised concerns over district leadership.

“I believe our community has expressed multiple different ways and different times that they’re calling for a change in leadership,” Wright said during the Nov. 22 meeting.

According to the separation agreement, Mullins will resign on Dec. 31. He will be paid five months’ worth of his $218,000 salary, plus 800 unused sick and vacation hours.

He will also be reimbursed for up to $10,000 on what he spent on attorney fees reaching the agreement.

Mullins has been with Brevard Public Schools for nearly 30 years. He started as math teacher and was a principal before becoming the superintendent in 2018.

He made a call for unity in his farewell comments during the meeting last month.

“I ask that we all come together in complete cooperation and respect and move forward, give the board chair your respect and your attention,” Mullins said.

The special meeting starts at 9 a.m. The board is expected to hear from the public before voting on Mullins’ separation agreement.

Check back with News 6 for updates on this developing story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: