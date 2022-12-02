Brevard Public Schools outlines agreement for superintendent’s resignation

Dr. Mark Mullins is set to resign on Dec. 31 pending Brevard Public Schools' approval.

VIERA, Fla. – If a separation agreement now in writing is approved, Dr. Mark Mullins would resign as Brevard Public Schools’ superintendent on News Year’s Eve.

That’s the date in the agreement published Friday afternoon ahead of the next school board meeting on Monday when the board can make it official.

School board member Megan Wright called for exploring other options for superintendent during the board’s last meeting on Nov. 22.

“I believe our community has expressed multiple different ways and different times that they are calling for a change in leadership,” Wright said.

With that change, the agreement reads Mullins would be paid five months of his $218,000 salary, plus his 800 unused sick and vacation hours.

Mullins would also be reimbursed for up to $10,000 of what he spent on attorney fees reaching the agreement.

District masonry worker Mark Edwards supported Dr. Mullins becoming superintendent based on his long career with BPS.

But since the pandemic, like when the district imposed a mask mandate, the BPS employee said he’ll be glad to see Mullins leave.

“I don’t think he should be paid anything,” Edwards said. “I think he just needs to leave because if we were dismissed we don’t get severance packages.”

Board member Katye Campbell offered a different opinion during the Nov. 22 board meeting.

“It was the board who decided to do a mask mandate in 2021 in spite of what the governor and the department of health had issued,” Campbell said. “The board did that every single time and the superintendent followed the direction of the board.”

Monday morning’s meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for continuing coverage.

