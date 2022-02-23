Brevard schools join pilot program to deter illegal bus passing with AI cameras

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Safety technology company BusPatrol will partner with Brevard Public Schools for a pilot program meant to prove the effectiveness of cameras designed to catch drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, the district announced Wednesday.

The results of the 45-day trial program — in which 10 district school buses will be outfitted with the cameras — will be evaluated and used to advocate for legislation to authorize the use of the technology throughout the state, according to a news release.

When these buses have their stop arms deployed, an array of sensors and cameras mounted to them will be tripped once onboard artificial intelligence senses a passing car, the company said. The system can record a car’s license plate and arrange for that information to be sent to law enforcement, according to BusPatrol.

The company also intends to place cameras on the interiors of buses which monitor each seat, as well as the driver and entryway.

Though the pilot program will focus on only capturing data for now, the company expects results from the trial to also be used to increase law enforcement in “violation hotspots” where drivers seem more prone to drive past stopped school buses, the release said.

Jean Souliere, founder and CEO of BusPatrol, said children in Florida are endangered daily due to drivers’ reckless actions near school buses.

“Motorists continue to ignore the school bus stop sign and red flashing lights, putting children at risk,” Souliere said. “The results from this pilot program will be crucial in our campaign for better legislation and better technology to keep kids safe on the journey to school.”

The company promises to modernize school bus fleets with the cameras at no cost, as the program is modeled around “violator-funded cost recovery,” according to its website.