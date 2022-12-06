Deltona High increasing law enforcement presence after false report of gunshots, district says

DELTONA, Fla. – There will be an enhanced law enforcement presence at Deltona High School this week, after false reports of gunshots on Tuesday, according to district officials.

The school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after deputies received a 911 call reporting gunshots heard on the campus.

Volusia County deputies responded to the school and found there was no threat on campus, according to a statement from Volusia County Schools, calling it a “false report.”

Today a 911 call was made that prompted VSO to respond to Deltona HS. The school was placed on lockdown while officers assessed the situation. The lockdown was lifted once the campus was cleared. There was no evidence of gunshots and the 911 call was deemed to be a false report. pic.twitter.com/BlRcp6cAk6 — Volusia County Schools (@volusiaschools) December 6, 2022

The sheriff’s office also said there was no evidence of gunshots found.

According to the statement, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Volusia County School’s Security Operations Team will continue to investigate the report, and there will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout the week as a result of the call.