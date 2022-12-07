79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Freon leak forces partial evacuation of Osceola County Courthouse

Kissimmee police helping with road closures in the area

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kissimmee, Osceola County
(Pixabay)

KISSMMEE, Fla. – A Freon leak at the Osceola County Courthouse on Wednesday forced “certain sections of the courthouse” to be evacuated, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

Fire officials said they are working a hazmat situation at the courthouse located at 2 Courthouse Square in Kissimmee.

[TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think it is | Clermont neighbors share concerns after mystery man flies motorized parachute close to homes | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Kissimmee Police Department is helping with road closures in the area, according to the fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email