Freon leak forces partial evacuation of Osceola County Courthouse

KISSMMEE, Fla. – A Freon leak at the Osceola County Courthouse on Wednesday forced “certain sections of the courthouse” to be evacuated, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

Fire officials said they are working a hazmat situation at the courthouse located at 2 Courthouse Square in Kissimmee.

The Kissimmee Police Department is helping with road closures in the area, according to the fire department.

