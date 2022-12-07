‘Why am I arrested!?’: Longwood man faces charges after fighting with officers, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Tuesday after threatening another man in a wheelchair, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said they responded to a tobacco store near 200 State Road 600 after reports came in about a fight outside the shop.

Upon arrival, police said they found Jordan Heffer, 30, yelling at a security guard and a man in a wheelchair.

An arrest report shows police ordered Heffer to move away, but he instead charged the security guard, prompting an officer to use a Taser on him.

Heffer fought against police trying to detain him, causing the officer zap him again to no effect, the report says.

Police said they were eventually able to stop Heffer, and an empty open bottle of vodka was found his backpack.

Investigators said the man in the wheelchair told police Heffer had begun yelling at him before aggressively approaching. The man added that he put his hands up to defend himself and Heffer hit him, police said.

The affidavit shows police took Heffer to the hospital for an evaluation, though Heffer fought police and medical staff several times.

“You’re a (expletive) liar and ugly square head, and you too, you (expletive). Why am I arrested!?” Heffer said during the arrest, according to the affidavit.

Police said medical staff was forced to strap Heffer down during the evaluation as he continued fighting.

Heffer was later medically cleared and taken to jail on a $21,263 bond, police said. He faces charges of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, simple battery, disorderly intoxication and four counts of battery against a law enforcement officer.

