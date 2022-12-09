Mother, 25, faces murder charges in death of child at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman was arrested on murder charges Thursday in the death of a child at an extended-stay Orlando hotel.

Carlisha Maria Anderson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a firefighter and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Orlando police said the child, whose age has not been released, died in mid-November after being found unresponsive at Intown Suites Extended Stay on Major Boulevard.

According to police, officers were called to the hotel after a woman called 911 and said she had suffocated her child.

Officers said they found Anderson with a knife. Police said they were forced to shock the woman with a Taser to get her to drop the knife, but not before she was able to harm herself.

Both Anderson and the boy were taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

