Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement.

14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire department. Though minor aid was administered, no transports to the hospital were made, officials said.

Crews arrived quickly and were able to secure the area with help from the Orlando Police Department, the statement reads, adding the Red Cross was notified to assist impacted residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Officials said that it appeared to be an isolated incident with no criminal intent.

The Red Cross said it is providing emergency assistance to a number of individuals affected in the fire.

No other details were released.

