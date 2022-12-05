Family of 7 displaced by Marion County fire, dog killed, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A family of seven was displaced after a fire ripped through their home in Summerfield, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

MCFR responded to the home in the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a residential structure fire, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing a mobile home with heavy smoke and flames billowing from the structure, according to the agency’s post. Callers also reported the family was not home, but that there were three dogs inside.

Firefighters said they were able to locate and rescue two of the dogs, but one dog died in the fire.

Crews were able to have the fire under control by 4:45 p.m., MCFR said.

The family of three adults and four children were displaced from the fire and the Red Cross was called in to help the family.

“Fires are always devastating to families, but they are especially tragic during the holiday season. We hope that our community will rally around this family so they can salvage this holiday season. The family lost everything in the fire, including all baby shower gifts for an adult female who is eight-months pregnant,” Marion County Fire Rescue public information officer said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

