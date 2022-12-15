🏔️Win 4 Passes to Snowcat Ridge Florida Snow Park

It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City, and the attraction is bringing snow to Florida again this year.

“When people say, ‘You can’t find snow in Florida’, what do you (call) them? ‘Big liars, there’s snow right behind me,’” said Marketing Manager Winston McDaniel.

With all improvements combined, nearly $1 million in upgrades has been invested in the park for its 2022-2023 season. See new features below:

More snow! The park has increased its snow-making capabilities by 50%, bringing finer and fluffier snow to the Arctic Igloo .

Updated the Crystal Ribbon - the park’s custom ice-skating ribbon has been enhanced with an automatic water system that now increases the thickness and quality of the ice, and avoids melting underneath the Florida sun.

Snow on the Snowy Slopes - in an effort to enhance the snow-tubing experience, Snowcat Ridge now blows snow on the lanes lining the 400-foot-long tubing hill (NOT on guests while tubing).

More than $100,000 invested in landscaping.

The gift shop found in the Alpine Village has been expanded with more custom holiday items - perfect for stocking stuffers and holiday gifts!

A new food truck & food options! Wild Pines pizza has been added to the park’s in-house lineup, as well as new items being added to last year’s fan favorite trucks.

More single tubes have been added for those looking to ride solo.

Increased decorations throughout the entirety of the park, creating a winter wonderland!

In addition to the above park upgrades, Snowcat Ridge features eight private igloos guests are able to rent in the Eskimo Outpost! These cozy igloos overlooking the slopes are the perfect place to host your holiday event or child’s birthday party this season!