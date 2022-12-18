Lake Nona to host Hanukkah celebration on 1st night of holiday

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Lake Nona will host its third annual “Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration” Sunday to commemorate the first night of the holiday.

The festivities are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Lake Nona Town Center, located at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

Entertainment will include the grand menorah lighting, DJs and dancing rabbis, Hanukkah songs, fire performers, face painters, traditional holiday foods, a performance by the Hebrew School of the Arts Lake Nona students and more.

While tickets are free, those interested can also donate to help sponsor the “Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration” here.

For more information, click here.

