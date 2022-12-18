64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Lake Nona to host Hanukkah celebration on 1st night of holiday

Free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Nona Town Center

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake Nona, Orange County, Chanukah, Hanukkah, Holidays, Central Florida Happenings
Menorah candles shown in this stock photo. (Pixabay.com, Pixabay.com)

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Lake Nona will host its third annual “Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration” Sunday to commemorate the first night of the holiday.

The festivities are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Lake Nona Town Center, located at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.

[TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say | Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Entertainment will include the grand menorah lighting, DJs and dancing rabbis, Hanukkah songs, fire performers, face painters, traditional holiday foods, a performance by the Hebrew School of the Arts Lake Nona students and more.

While tickets are free, those interested can also donate to help sponsor the “Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration” here.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

For more information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email