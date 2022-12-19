70º

Car smashes through Orlando GameStop in burglary, police say

Police are looking for suspects

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

A car was found fully inside an Orlando Gamestop after a burglary report, police said. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando are looking for whoever drove a car into a GameStop store and left it behind in a burglary.

Police said the Gamestop at 2907 E. Colonial Drive near Orlando Fashion Square was burglarized on Monday around 3 a.m.

A picture shows a gray or silver Hyundai vehicle fully inside the GameStop store and glass all over the floor.

Police provided no description of the suspects themselves or what was taken.

If you have any information about the burglary, call Orlando police at 321-235-5300.

