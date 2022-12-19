Your Florida Daily: The origin of Gatorade

2007: American physician Robert Cade, who led the research team that formulated Gatorade while working as a professor at the University of Florida in 1965, dies of kidney failure at the age of 80 in Gainesville, Florida. Freshman football player Chip Hinton is seen in this photograph drinking an early version of Dr. Cade's breakthrough sports drink.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oh, Florida.

The beaches, theme parks, road-side citrus stops, mermaids, manatees, alligators, space-ships, lifted trucks, brutally hot summers and the people.

Despite its modern-day reputation for producing viral news stories about the crazy antics of Florida man and Florida woman, Florida is called home to some really important people, including artists, scientists, athletes, and some of the greatest inventors.

