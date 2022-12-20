Hearing set for woman accused of voter fraud in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of voter fraud in Orange County is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Michelle Stribling is one of several people who was arrested but believed their right to vote had been restored.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

In 1993, Orange County records show Stribling was convicted after admitting to second-degree murder. She served 11 years in prison.

According to her recent arrest report, Stribling told investigators she could not read or write very well and did not understand the question on the voter registration application.

“Stribling asked a representative that offered the voter registration applications for assistance with completing the application and the individual would not assist her,” the report read.

Michelle Stribling, 52, was one of 20 felons arrested last month on suspicion of voting illegally. It was the first public outcome of the state’s newly formed Office of Election Crimes and Security. She says there's been a misunderstanding, because she thought she was eligible to vote.

She said she checked the statement that indicated she was not a convicted felon. She told detectives she thought her rights were restored “when she later received a voter registration card,” according to an affidavit.

Stribling told News 6 she legitimately thought she was eligible to vote.

“This is a misunderstanding. I didn’t mean no harm about this.” Stribling said.

She pleaded not guilty in September to the charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: