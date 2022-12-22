18-year-old accidentally shoots woman twerking at possible Cocoa house party, police say

Maurqice Thomas, 18, is facing charges in connection with an accidental shooting at what was possibly a Cocoa house party, police said.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman, also 18, dancing with him at a possible Cocoa house party nearly a month ago.

An arrest warrant affidavit shows officers responded to a shots fired call at 1044 Azalea Lane around 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 27. Upon arrival, police said they found a woman who had been shot and transported her to the hospital.

Multiple witnesses told police that the victim had been “twerking” near 18-year-old Maurqice Thomas when a firearm in his possession discharged and fired a round, striking her in the back, according to the affidavit. Another witness said the gun accidentally “just went off,” police said.

Officers said they discovered that multiple people—both juveniles and adults—had been given alcohol by the owner of the house, who was possibly hosting a party at the time.

Cell phone footage of that night shows a juvenile handling a firearm in a reckless manner around children as young as 4 years old, underage teens with alcohol and the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie with a Glock logo.

Police said they spoke with the victim on Dec. 7 after she was released from the hospital following her multiple surgeries. She told them Thomas and another person had been playing around with the firearm when she told them to stop, according to the affidavit. Moments later, while “twerking” with Thomas, she felt the firearm and attempted to move out of the way before the round struck her, officers said.

An affidavit shows Thomas, who she said she knew since October, also sent her a message via Instagram two days after the shooting saying, “I am truly sorry!! That sh- was never intended to happen especially to you if there’s any way I can get a second chance and talk to you on the phone can you please lmk and send your number.”

As a result of the shooting, Thomas is facing charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, culpable negligence inflicting harm, improper use of a firearm and tampering in misdemeanor proceedings.

He is currently held in the Brevard County jail on an $89,000 bond.

