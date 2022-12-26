Titusville police provide gifts for children and seniors during holiday season

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The Titusville Police Department had the chance to play Santa while providing gifts to children and seniors with two holiday events, according to news releases from the city.

The releases show that over 50 children received a shopping spree during the annual Shop with a Cop event with Titusville police. Titusville Police Department’s North Brevard Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, or SALT, and Brevard County TRIAD also collected and delivered holiday gifts for seniors.

During the Shop with a Cop event, children were paired up with an officer or department volunteer and given $100 to shop at Wal-Mart or Target in Titusville.

“This is an event our department team members look forward to every year,” Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said. “Additionally, our local businesses and citizens champion an exceptional outpouring of support providing the driving force behind this annual holiday outreach.”

Titusville Police and Brevard TRIAD play Santa to seniors (City of Titusville)

TRIAD and SALT volunteers collected and delivered gifts for over 400 local seniors residing in assisted living, rehabilitation and nursing facilities, according to the city of Titusville.

“Christmas is the season of giving and for nearly 23 years, Titusville seniors were surprised with the delivery of gifts donated by the community,” Senior Santa coordinator Angela Spangler said. “The ‘Senior Santa’ program is a special holiday giving event for local seniors in need or alone for the holidays.”

Senior Santa wish ornaments were available for adoption at the Titusville Police Department and Parrish Senior Solution Center and the gifts with each senior’s individual wish were packaged at the Titusville Police Department and delivered by officers and SALT volunteers throughout the month of December.

