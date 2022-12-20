Brevard County woman claims $1M from scratch-off game

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old Brevard County woman claimed a $1 million prize on Tuesday from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

The woman — identified as Karen Gibbons — purchased her ticket from a Publix located at 13435 U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian, lottery officials said.

In a release, the Florida Lottery announced that Gibbons chose to receive her winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

500X THE CASH is a $50 game that features a top prize of $25 million. Lottery officials said that scratch-off games made up around 77% of ticket sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, bringing in more than $17 billion since their inception.

