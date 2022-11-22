Orlando man claims $5 million in Gold Rush lottery scratch-off

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man on Tuesday claimed $5 million in a winning Gold Rush Limited lottery scratch-off game.

Florida Lottery officials said Jerry Norasing, 37, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Officials said Norasing bought his winning ticket from RaceTrac at 3201 South Highway 27 in Clermont.

The Gold Rush Limited game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, lottery officials said.

