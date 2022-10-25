82º

Mount Dora man wins $5M off scratch-off game

Winner chose lump-sum payment of $3.9M

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

$5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game (Florida Lottery)

A $5 scratch-off game turned into a $5 million win for a Mount Dora man.

Kevin Heald, 61, claimed the top prize of $5 million after purchasing a $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Heald chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698, officials said.

The Lake County man purchased his ticket from M8M Investments LLC at 6550 North Orange Blossom Trail in Mount Dora.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game is relatively new after launching in July 2022. The game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, lottery officials said.

