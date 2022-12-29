Kissimmee Salvation Army broken into on Christmas Eve; police search for 2 burglars

Kissimmee police are searching for two people in a burglary at the Salvation Army.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department said it is searching for two people involved in a burglary on Christmas Eve at the Salvation Army.

Police said the burglary happened at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee. The department did not say around what time the burglary happened.

According to a Facebook post from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, money and other items were stolen from the Salvation Army.

“It takes a special kind of evil to do something against community partners who work tirelessly to serve the poor. We are on the lookout for the people behind this act,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 407-836-3333.

