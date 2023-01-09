‘Forever grateful for him:’ Wife of Bob Saget marks 1 year since his death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One year after the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, lovingly known as “America’s Dad,” his wife shared a video on Monday honoring his memory.

Saget, 65, was found dead at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on Central Florida Parkway on Jan. 9, 2022. The comedian was in the area after performing at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando.

A medical examiner determined Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a fall backward.

His wife, Kelly Rizzo Saget, wrote on Instagram, “The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life.”

She described her late husband as someone who made the world a better place and helped others.

“Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey,” she wrote.

An autopsy report showed he suffered a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain.

The medical examiner’s conclusion was first announced by Saget’s family.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” their statement said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget was married to Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

