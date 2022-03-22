Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases evidence in Bob Saget case

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family has released a statement on the cause of his death last month in Florida, citing authorities saying the actor-comedian died from an accidental blow to the head. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cache of photos, video and interviews were released Tuesday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.

Saget, beloved for his role on “Full House” and as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” was found dead in his Orlando hotel room in January. Saget was in town for a stand-up performance at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando. He stayed at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

An autopsy revealed Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, according to the Orange and Osceola County chief medical examiner.

A judge granted a permanent block of certain records, including more graphic photos, videos and audio recordings, earlier this month. The family originally wanted a block of all records.

Left: Saget's hotel vanity area. Right: Saget's hotel bedroom. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The records and evidence released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office included photos of Saget’s hotel room, showing his personal effects, keys and a visitor badge for Universal Orlando. Also in the files were heavily-redacted videos from sheriff’s office body cameras, audio interviews with hotel staff, people who worked on Saget’s show, and a heavily redacted 911 call.

Also attached were the incident reports from the day of Saget’s death.

