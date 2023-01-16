Largest frog leg festival jumps back into Fellsmere. Here’s what you need to know

FELLSMERE, Fla. – The largest frog leg festival is jumping back into Fellsmere this weekend.

The 32nd annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival is returning this week, serving thousands of pounds of frog legs and gator.

The festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday, with free admission and parking. There will be free shuttles taking festivalgoers from Mesa Park to the festival and back.

While the food is the main event, there will be carnival rides available for purchase. There will also be live music over the weekend.

If you’re visiting to pick up dinner, there will be a drive-thru option available for cash purchases only.

According to the website, the event started in 1990 as a way to raise funds and it has grown ever since.

“Fellsmere has been proclaimed Frog Leg Capital of the World and The Frog Leg Festival holds 2 Guinness Book World Records for The Most Frog Legs served in the course of one business day and the Largest Frog Leg Festival in the world!” the website reads.

