Local News

Nonprofit revitalizes Orange County youth club to celebrate Martin Luther King Day

Dozens of volunteers helped get club ready for students in honor of Dr. King’s work

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a nonprofit called The Mission Continues worked to honor Dr. King’s legacy of service.

Nicole Castillo is the platoon leader of The Mission Continues and said, “Coming out today and doing a day of service within Orlando is amazing because we could continue his dream of not only coming together as one, but also coming out to communities that are those less fortunate and showing them some love.”

And over 60 volunteers did just that.

They arrived at the Boys and Girls Club Taft Branch, ready to get to work.

Their plan included revitalizing both inside and outside, doing things like power-washing, painting, landscaping and organizing.

Sean Sookdeo, the service director of the club, said, “I think it is the greatest thing in the world; actually, tomorrow, when the kids walk into these doors, they’re going to be mind-blasted when they see what this place is transformed to.”

The Boys and Girls Club is a place where kids ages 6 to 18 can go after school.

Sookdeo said the gesture of all the volunteers is something that will leave a mark beyond the big reveal on Tuesday.

“The biggest thing you could ever tell somebody is ‘I care about you,’ and the best way to tell somebody ‘I care about you’ is to show that you care about the things that are most important to them. (For) some of these kids, this club is the only and most consistent place that they have,” Sookdeo said.

The volunteers said it’s a day that’s equally rewarding for them.

