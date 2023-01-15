WINTER PARK, Fla. – More than two dozen people attended Sunday morning’s church service at Knowles Memorial Chapel on the campus of Rollins College to celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Through song and praise, the message was geared toward equality, freedom and justice, qualities that Dr. King fought for.

Eltavious Johnson is a freshman at Rollins College. He was one of five people, including two college deans, who read aloud one of Dr. King’s speeches, including his famous “I have a dream” speech.

“It’s just so profound to see where America has come from, where it is and where it still has to go,” Johnson said. “Just to be able to attend schools like this and to be able to stand as strong as I have. I stand on the shoulders of great men like him. I’m beyond grateful.”

Sunday service at Rollins College honors Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

During the service, people also got a chance to reflect on Dr. King’s impact.

Rev. Katrina Jenkins, the dean of religious and spiritual life on campus, once again organized the 4th annual read-in service, aimed at paying respects to a civil rights icon who fought for equality, justice and so much more.

“This is really important for people to not only listen to his words, but resonate and be called to action,” Jenkins said. “We have so much work to do. The work isn’t done and that’s across the board.”

