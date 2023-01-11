Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with these Central Florida events

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida recognizes the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with several celebrations around town.
On March 6, 1964, he made his only trip to Orlando to give a speech at historic Tinker Field.
Apopka
- 14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade: Join the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Together, We Can Make a Difference.”
- Monday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m.
- Parade begins on 519 South Central Avenue and ends at the John H. Bridges Community Center.
Eatonville
- Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Celebration: Facing Today, Building Faith for Tomorrow
- Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., East Kenendy Boulevard
Kissimmee
- 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration: Celebrate diversity, unity, and community at the City of Kissimmee’s Martin Luther King Jr Unity Celebration. This energetic festival features live performances from Gospel, R&B, and Soul artists, as well as food trucks, craft vendors, an art Unity Garden, essay contests, and the KUA Kids Power Zone.
- Saturday, Jan. 14, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kissimmee Lakefront Park - Festival Lawn, 69 Lakeview Drive
Lakeland
- MLK Car Show: 1st Annual MLK Car Show – Bring out cars and let the community see all of the hard work you put into them.
- Sunday, Jan. 22, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coleman Bush Building, 1104 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave.
Ocoee
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Parade and Celebration: The City of Ocoee’s 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Parade & Celebration. The MLK Day Celebration will be held after the parade at in the food court area inside the West Oaks Mall.
- Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Clarke Road
Orlando
- 38th Annual MLK Parade: The 2023 parade theme is “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Break the Cycle of Injustice.”
- Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m., Parade starts at Orange Avenue and Livingston Street and ends at Rosalind Avenue and Livingston Street
- Join the Southwest Orlando Jaycees for an exciting event that will take place of the downtown Orlando parade and feature dance, comedy, community organizations, drumlines, music, artistic expression and more.
- Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy 32nd Annual Prayer Breakfast: The annual Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfast celebrates the lives and achievements of Arthur Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Monday, Jan. 16, at 7:45 a.m., First Baptist Orlando
- This event is hosted each year by the Southwest Orlando Jaycees, the City of Orlando’s Martin Luther King Commission, and the YMCA of Central Florida. For more than three decades, the prayer breakfast brings together hundreds of civic leaders, pastors, and Central Florida neighbors together in faith, prayer, and the shared commitment to strengthen our community and improve lives.
- MLK Gospel Concert: The 8th Annual MLK Concert is produced and directed by Grammy Award Winner, Dr. Jeffrey Redding.
- Saturday, Feb 18 at 7 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center, Steinmetz Hall
- Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission’s Great Day of Service: During the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the City of Orlando’s MLK Commission coordinate various volunteer efforts to clean-up areas, provide gardening, landscaping, beautification of homes and more.
- Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. - noon, Lake Lorna Doone Park
Oviedo
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: The Oviedo Citizens in Action, Inc. (OCIA) cordially invites you to join us as we pay tribute to Nobel Prize Winner, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Our celebration.
- Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. - Parade from Oviedo High School to Round Lake Park
- Monday Jan. 16, immediately following the parade until 3 p.m. - Family Fun Day in The Park
Sanford
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Festival: The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Steering Committee, Inc., proudly presents the Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Parade of the City of Sanford which honors Dr. King’s legacy.
- Monday, Jan. 16 10 a.m., 2200 Historic Goldsboro Boulevard (formerly West 13th Street)
- Festival in the Park - Got Talent Competition: The festival in the park event will begin immediately following the parade on the event grounds at Ft. Mellon Park on the beautiful shores of Lake Monroe. Food and merchandise will be available to purchase as well as music, kids activities and live music.
- Monday, Jan. 16, 2:30 p.m., Ft. Mellon Park
- If you can rap, dance, sing, or step, come show off your stuff at the “Sanford’s got Talent” competition. We are also seeking poets, comedians and musicians.
Winter Garden
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Parade & Live Concert: Commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a community celebration. The event includes a parade, a lineup of live music performances, family friendly activities, displays, and food vendors.
- Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Plant Street
- Immediately following the parade, the celebration continues with a lineup of top-notch music performances at the Downtown Pavilion. The Gerry Williams Band, Craig Thompson Project, and Selwyn Birchwood will be taking the stage throughout the day.
Winter Park
- Sunday Service - Knowles Memorial Chapel at Rollins College: Rev. Katrina Jenkins will read one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speeches and sermons.
- Sunday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m.
- Annual MLK Vigil held in Tiedtke Concert Hall at Rollins College: Annual MLK vigil held in Tiedtke Concert Hall at Rollins College. This annual vigil celebrates the life and impact of Dr. King Jr. The vigil, this year, highlights the theme “Power of Endurance.” Dr. Yohuru Williams, Distinguished University Chair, Professor of History, and Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, will speak. There will also be a special Rollins Theater and Dance Department performance.
- Monday, Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m.
- National Day of Racial Healing: Rollins Labyrinth, adjacent to Knowles Memorial Chapel. Join Rev. Katrina Jenkins for a labyrinth walk.
- Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2 p.m.
