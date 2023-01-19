76º

Have you seen her? Teen girl missing in St. Cloud

Teen has not been seen since Jan. 13

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Audrey Ruiz was last seen on Jan. 13. (St. Cloud Police Dept.)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police in St. Cloud are looking for a teenager who has not been seen for about a week.

Police say Audrey Ruiz, 14, was last seen getting ready for school by her mother on Jan. 13. However, police added that her mother said she realized after checking her room that the teen had packed clothing before leaving and does not have a cell phone.

Ruiz is light-skinned with brown hair and eyes. She’s 5 foot, 4 inches tall with a thin build and nose piercing.

Anyone with information on where Audrey may be should call St. Cloud police at 407-891-6700 and reference report #23-000270.

