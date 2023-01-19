Have you seen her? Teen girl missing in St. Cloud

Audrey Ruiz was last seen on Jan. 13.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police in St. Cloud are looking for a teenager who has not been seen for about a week.

Police say Audrey Ruiz, 14, was last seen getting ready for school by her mother on Jan. 13. However, police added that her mother said she realized after checking her room that the teen had packed clothing before leaving and does not have a cell phone.

[TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ruiz is light-skinned with brown hair and eyes. She’s 5 foot, 4 inches tall with a thin build and nose piercing.

Anyone with information on where Audrey may be should call St. Cloud police at 407-891-6700 and reference report #23-000270.

#MissingJuvenile - Audrey Ruiz



Age: 14

DOB: 02/12/2008

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5'4"

Build: Thin

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Piercing: Nose



If you know where Audrey Ruiz is, call SCPD at 407-891-6700 ref report #23-000270 or your local law enforcement agency. pic.twitter.com/xXw5pr3tj3 — St.Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) January 19, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: