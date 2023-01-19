75º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Marion County search for missing, endangered woman last seen over a month ago

Carly Danielle Axen, 23, last seen leaving her Summerfield house on Dec. 10

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Marion County, Missing, Missing Person
Deputies said Carly Danielle Axen, 23, was last seen at her Summerfield home, located at 3690 SE 139th St., on Dec. 10. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are seeking help in the search of a missing and endangered woman last seen in December leaving her house for work.

Deputies said Carly Danielle Axen, 23, did not arrive at work or return to her Summerfield home, located at 3690 SE 139th St., on Dec. 10. Axen also has not been in contact with her family since then, deputies added.

[TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the sheriff’s office, Axen may be accompanied by her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Christopher Godfrey. He was last seen driving Axen’s car without her after Dec. 10.

Axen is described as having brown eyes and black hair with white highlights, deputies said. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

Due to the suspicious nature of her disappearance, deputies said there is a concern for Axen’s safety.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email