Marion County search for missing, endangered woman last seen over a month ago

Deputies said Carly Danielle Axen, 23, was last seen at her Summerfield home, located at 3690 SE 139th St., on Dec. 10.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are seeking help in the search of a missing and endangered woman last seen in December leaving her house for work.

Deputies said Carly Danielle Axen, 23, did not arrive at work or return to her Summerfield home, located at 3690 SE 139th St., on Dec. 10. Axen also has not been in contact with her family since then, deputies added.

According to the sheriff’s office, Axen may be accompanied by her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Christopher Godfrey. He was last seen driving Axen’s car without her after Dec. 10.

Axen is described as having brown eyes and black hair with white highlights, deputies said. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

Due to the suspicious nature of her disappearance, deputies said there is a concern for Axen’s safety.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

