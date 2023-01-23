67º

Nothing is certain, except: Tax season officially underway

The deadline to submit this year is April 18

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

UNITED STATES – It’s time to get your paperwork together, tax season kicked off Monday.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning tax payers that the process may look a little different this year.

While many Americans receive a federal tax refund each year, the IRS is saying this year refunds will be smaller. Tax experts say this is in part due to the expiration of certain tax breaks, like the Child Tax Credit, which was apart of the American Rescue Plan.

The IRS is also urging tax payers to submit their taxes online, to best avoid delays. Those who file online can get their refund back within 21 days, the IRS said.

The deadline to submit this year is April 18.

