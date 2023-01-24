14-year-old arrested after stealing gun, leaving it in Forest High School bathroom, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. – A 14-year-old Forest High School student was arrested on Friday after a stolen gun was found on campus in October, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said a student found the handgun on Oct. 21 in a bathroom, prompting a lockdown for the remainder of the day.

After investigating the firearm, detectives discovered it was stolen during a series of vehicle burglaries earlier in the month, according to the release.

Surveillance footage of the burglaries and the school showed the same teen robbing cars leaving the restroom where the gun was found hours before it was discovered, deputies said.

The teen was arrested and faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old and grand theft of a firearm, among other charges.

He is being held at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

