Man faces arson charge after setting fire to own apartment in Longwood gated community, affidavit shows

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A man accused of setting his own apartment on fire at a Longwood gated community is now facing an arson charge, according to an arrest affidavit.

Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested on Monday.

Fire crews responded on Jan. 14 to 265 Crown Oaks Way, where they found the unit in flames.

According to the affidavit, a paramedic was told by Hermann he “started the fire in an act of revenge” against the Homeowners Association. Hermann also told the paramedic he shot himself in the neck after starting the fire, the affidavit said.

A neighbor told authorities they heard a loud explosion and smelled gasoline when the fire happened, according to the affidavit. Officials said the fire damaged nearby units.

Investigators reported a strong smell of gasoline in the apartment where the fire occurred and determined it was caused by someone rather than an accidental fire, the affidavit said.

Video of the fire, shared with News 6 by Peter DeGregory, shows how the flames were visible from a nearby intersection through tree cover.

At the time, the fire department said an investigation was underway to determine whether the fire involved an explosion.

Hermann is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

