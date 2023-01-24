Man faces DUI charge after crashing into Ocala dentist’s office, fleeing scene, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after police said he crashed into an Ocala dentist’s office and ran away early Monday.

Officers said they responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry, located at 206 SW 10th St., around 12:30 a.m. after a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the building.

According to police, the Equinox involved had hit another driver before crashing into the building, causing extensive damage. No injuries were reported, police added.

Gabriel Hausy, 22, is accused of crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry, located at 206 SW 10th St., early Monday. (Ocala Police Department)

When officers arrived, they said the driver of the SUV was not in the vehicle, but a witness description led them to spot the suspect — Gabriel Hausy, 22 — in the distance.

Hausy ran from the officers but was eventually arrested, the department said.

Officers said Hausy had been drinking at a bar about an hour and a half before the crash. When he agreed to a breathalyzer test, his breath alcohol level was .14, almost double the legal limit, which is .08.

He faces multiple charges for DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and resisting an officer without violence.

Hausy is currently being held in Marion County jail on a $2,500 bond.

