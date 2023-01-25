After Florida hurricane, World’s Most Famous Beach gets new sign

The new sign sits in front of Daytona Beach's city hall building.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If you’re from Florida, you’ll know the World’s Most Famous Beach and the iconic sign that goes along with it.

While the Daytona Beach landmark was damaged after Hurricane Nicole ripped across Volusia County, a new sign has taken its place in the interim.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Daytona Beach landmark was damaged during Hurricane Nicole, city officials said. (City of Daytona Beach)

A “Love Daytona Beach” sign was installed in front of city hall as officials work to repair the damage done to the “World’s Most Famous Beach” one that hung above the entrance to the shoreline.

The World’s Most Famous Beach sign was damaged during Hurricane Nicole and taken down this week for repairs. Don’t worry, it’ll be back. Take your iconic Daytona Beach photos at our new sign by City Hall. #CityDaytonaBeach #DaytonaBeachPride #LoveDaytonaBeach #LoveYourCity pic.twitter.com/ZBdI9ol3ar — CityDaytonaBeach (@CityDaytona) January 25, 2023

The city has not yet said when the original sign is expected to be up again.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: