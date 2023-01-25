83º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

After Florida hurricane, World’s Most Famous Beach gets new sign

New Daytona Beach landmark installed in front of city hall

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County
The new sign sits in front of Daytona Beach's city hall building. (City of Daytona Beach)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If you’re from Florida, you’ll know the World’s Most Famous Beach and the iconic sign that goes along with it.

While the Daytona Beach landmark was damaged after Hurricane Nicole ripped across Volusia County, a new sign has taken its place in the interim.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Daytona Beach landmark was damaged during Hurricane Nicole, city officials said. (City of Daytona Beach)

A “Love Daytona Beach” sign was installed in front of city hall as officials work to repair the damage done to the “World’s Most Famous Beach” one that hung above the entrance to the shoreline.

The city has not yet said when the original sign is expected to be up again.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email