Longwood man accused of attacking homeless woman he invited to live with him

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood man was arrested Saturday after attacking a homeless woman whom he had invited to live with him, according to the police department.

Officers said 48-year-old Michael Guidry of Longwood had invited the victim to live with him about two weeks prior after finding out she was homeless so that he could be a “good person.”

Guidry gave her a room and allowed her to buy alcohol for him in lieu of rent, police said.

In an arrest affidavit, police stated that Guidry and the woman got into a fight at the home on Saturday after Guidry called her a “hooker” and told her to leave.

According to Guidry, the woman got upset and bit him, at which point Guidry bit her back, the affidavit said. Guidry told police that she then swung a machete at him, police said.

However, the woman later told police that Guidry attacked her first and placed her in a chokehold when she tried to run back to her room, the affidavit shows. She added that she bit Guidry to get him to release her, and after she ran into her room, Guidry broke in to continue attacking her with a machete, police said.

Upon arrival at the home, Longwood police found the woman screaming and crawling through the damaged bedroom door, police said. Guidry was seen with his arms wrapped around her and a black machete in his hand, according to police.

Guidry was then arrested and taken into custody, police said.

Guidry faces charges of resisting an officer, armed burglary, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice. He is held on no bond.

