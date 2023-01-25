83º

Man found shot, killed outside Orlando apartment complex, police say

Shooting occurred near Hudson Apartments

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Sky 6 flew over a large law enforcement presence at an apartment complex in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed outside an Orlando apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to the police department.

Officers said they responded to Hudson Apartments, at 528 S. Kirkman Road, shortly before noon. Upon arrival, police said they found a man who had been fatally shot.

According to police, no other injuries were reported in what they believe was an isolated incident.

Video from Sky 6 showed a large law enforcement presence at the apartment complex that afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

