1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say

Shooting happened near 500 block of Caladesi Trail

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The person wouldn’t provide information to deputies and was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office stated.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

