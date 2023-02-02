1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The person wouldn’t provide information to deputies and was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office stated.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: