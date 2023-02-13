2 arrested, accused of killing man in Jan. 6 shooting in Orange County

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men they say were behind a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Winter Park on Jan. 6.

Christopher Burke and Caleb Burke were both arrested for the incident at the Seabrook Apartments near Terry Brook Drive and State Road 436 in Orange County.

The two Burkes, who are brothers, made their first appearances on Saturday, Feb. 11 and were both denied bond.

They are facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. They’re accused of shooting 23-year-old Lukman Attah-Slater Mohammed at the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead after deputies arrived.

[TRENDING: 17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County | Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe | Brevard community rallies behind family whose son played in Super Bowl | Become a News 6 Insider]

No other information has been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: