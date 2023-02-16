3-year-old shoots, kills self with handgun in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself with a handgun on Wednesday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at 6:22 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates in DeLand.

“From Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the entire department, our sincere condolences go out to the grieving family members who just lost an innocent young loved one,” the department said in a tweet.

